Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 519.87 ($6.79).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 416.90 ($5.45) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 739.40 ($9.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

