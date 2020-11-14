Stephen F. Burns Sells 7,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

