Stericycle, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.43 on Thursday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

