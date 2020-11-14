Steven C. Sr. Blanco Sells 2,500 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $355,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MSA opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.