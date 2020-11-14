Steven E. Deweese Sells 500 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $10,335.00.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $758.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

