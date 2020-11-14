Steven Reichling Sells 39,329 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $489.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

