Steven Winfield Knerr Sells 2,500 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ISDR opened at $23.21 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

