Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 702 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.