Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Celsius Call Options (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,845 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,719 call options.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 814.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

