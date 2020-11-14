Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fulgent Genetics Call Options (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 717 call options.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.70 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 111,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,632,979.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at $19,621,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,967 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,747 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

