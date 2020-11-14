Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

