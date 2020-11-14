Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRX. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SRX stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.43 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$40,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,162,540.49.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

