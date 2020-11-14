Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €67.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €67.20 ($79.06) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.65 ($87.83).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.25.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F)

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.