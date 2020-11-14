Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 347,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 54,520 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

