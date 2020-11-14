Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 317,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 434,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 892,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 136,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $7.56 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $799.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

