Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

