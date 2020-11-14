SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

CSTL stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $3,311,398.20. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Insiders sold 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

