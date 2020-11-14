SVB Leerink Comments on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $65.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

