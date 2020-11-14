Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SYBX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

