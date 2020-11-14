T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $143.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.31.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

