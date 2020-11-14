Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. Talanx AG has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

