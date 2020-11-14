Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub raised Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,480 shares of company stock worth $189,572 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

