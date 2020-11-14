Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$1.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

TVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Glenn Leach bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,787.80.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

