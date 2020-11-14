Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Set at C$1.35 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.05.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Glenn Leach acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at C$57,787.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

