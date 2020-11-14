Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TARS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $27.90.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

