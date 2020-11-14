Tate & Lyle’s (TATYY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TATYY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.80. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

