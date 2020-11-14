TC PipeLines’ (TCP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PipeLines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of TC PipeLines stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. As a group, analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 194,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

