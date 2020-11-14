TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.86

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 8448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $897.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

