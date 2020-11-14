Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

