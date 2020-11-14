Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 587,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,077,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $58,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $108,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $149,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

