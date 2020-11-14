Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

