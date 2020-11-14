Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.61 million during the quarter.

About Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

