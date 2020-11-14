Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of TS stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

