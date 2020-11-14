Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Up 14.1%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 188,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 513,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.