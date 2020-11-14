Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.71.

TSE TGZ opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -384.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.15. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

