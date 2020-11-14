Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

In other news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,560,590.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

