Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $408.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.34. The company has a market capitalization of $387.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.80, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.