Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,015,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,791,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 473,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.49 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

