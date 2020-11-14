Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) vs. Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Financial Survey

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Pacific Land Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust currently has a consensus price target of $679.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Texas Pacific Land Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Pacific Land Trust is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Pacific Land Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 59.59% 46.18% 39.01% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Pacific Land Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust $490.50 million 8.69 $318.73 million $41.38 13.29 Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.71 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land. As of December 31, 2019, it owned the surface estate in approximately 901,787 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 19 counties in the western part of Texas. This segment also owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 84,934 acres of land, as well as a 1/16th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 370,737 acres of land in the western part of Texas; and oil and gas royalty interests in approximately 3,074 net royalty acres. The Water Service and Operations segment offers water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

