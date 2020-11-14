Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) vs. Square (NYSE:SQ) Financial Analysis

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Textmunication Holdgings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $4.71 billion 16.67 $375.45 million $0.17 1,042.29 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.56 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 5.15% -1.20% -0.36% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Risk and Volatility

Square has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Square and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 3 16 23 0 2.48 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Square presently has a consensus target price of $147.53, indicating a potential downside of 16.74%. Given Square’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Square beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

