TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of TGTX opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

