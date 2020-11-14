The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get The Buckle alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKE. TheStreet upgraded The Buckle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.22.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Buckle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Buckle by 112.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Buckle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.