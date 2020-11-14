The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Insiders have sold a total of 490,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,651 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.