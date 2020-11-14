The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,353 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of The Charles Schwab worth $102,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,481 shares of company stock worth $22,012,651 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

