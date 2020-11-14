The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,633 ($112.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,472.02.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

