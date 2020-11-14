The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.