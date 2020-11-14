The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $81.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.