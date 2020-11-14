The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The Gym Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.83.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Insiders purchased 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014 over the last three months.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

