The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

