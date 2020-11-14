The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE MAC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.